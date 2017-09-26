Cate Defeats Rival Thacher 13-5

Tennis

The Cate girls tennis team continued their hot start to the season by defeating rival Thacher 13-5 on Tuesday.

Grace Fuss led the team by winning three singles sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 position, while Jackie Cai and Sydney Burton each added two singles set wins themselves.

In doubles, the team of Sarah Polowczack and Carol Cai won their first two sets, then Polowczak paired up with Jennifer Soh to win a third set. Polowczak improved to a remarkable 50-0 over the past two seasons. Janice Ng and Fritze Mayer also won two sets as partners for the Rams.

"We always look forward to the classic Cate-Thacher tennis rivalry, which has been going strong for decades," explained Cate coach Greg Novak. "Last season we really took it to them in our first meeting after having not played them for a few seasons, and I asked the girls to bring that same intensity; I was not disappointed."

