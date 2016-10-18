Cate Dismantles Rival Foothill Tech

Tennis

The Cate girls tennis team remained undefeated in Tri-Valley League play with a 15-3 win over Foothill Tech Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Polowczak and Grace Fuss led the way for the Rams, each sweeping their combined five sets of singles play. Polowczak rallied from a 1-4 deficit in the final round to win the set 7-5.

Janice Ng and Kate Tunnell each recorded a win.

In doubles, sisters Jackie and Carol Cai teamed up to sweep their sets, and Summer Christenson and Eva Herman added two wins themselves. The teams of Sydney Burton and Maki Kobayashi won one set.

Cate hosts Carpinteria on Friday with a chance to sweep League play. The Rams record is now 9-1 (7-0 Tri-Valley League).

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.