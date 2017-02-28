Cate Dominates in Doubles in Win Over Carpinteria

Tennis

Cate swept all nine doubles points en route to a 15-3 non-league boys tennis victory over city rival Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Kevin Ha, Christian Herman and Mason Mackall led the way for the Rams (2-0). Freshman Ethan Ha swept three singles sets.

Carpinteria's Jeremy Saito won two sets in singles before being subbed out due to a minor injury, reported coach Charles Bryant. "He played smart tennis, finishing points when he had the chance or staying in the point longer and wearing down his opponents."

Steve Poulos picked up the last point for the Warriors (1-2).

Carpinteria plays at the First Serve Tournament in Torrance over the weekend. Cate hosts San Marcos on Thursday.