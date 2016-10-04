Cate Dominates in Win over Carpinteria

Tennis

Kathryn Blair scored Carpinteria's lone point, as the Warriors fell to a potent Cate squad, 17-1, in a Tri-Valley League girls tennis match on Tuesday.

"Funny thing is, we played really well in the first round but then disappeared in the second round but came around again in the third round," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "I think because we played well and lost in the first round that our spirits were a little crushed."

Sophomore Sarah Polowczak got her first singles start for Cate and rolled to three 6-0 sets. Grace Fuss continued her impressive freshman season, picking up another sweep, and Katherine Grossman added two sets to the singles tally.

In doubles, Cate got a sweep from Eva Herman/Janice Ng, while Summer Christensen and Carol Cai traded their usual partners for a series of new partnerships that yielded two more clean sweeps of doubles play.

The Warriors battled to the end. The doubles team of Jose Gordon and Maria Zamora took Cate to a tiebreaker before falling.

"They are definitely a solid, well-rounded team with not too many weaknesses," said Bryant of Cate.

Carpinteria is now 7-6 overall and 0-4 in the TVL. Cate is 6-0 and 4-0 in league. The Rams play San Marcos on Friday.

