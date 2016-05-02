Cate, Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Teams Open Playoffs at Home

Lacrosse

Cate will host Peninsula in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse CIF Southern Section girls playoffs on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Cate (11-1) earned the No. 5 seed in the Los Angeles bracket. Peninsula is 6-8. The winner plays Thursday against either fourth-seeded Agoura (12-4) or No. 13 Downey (12-4).

Oak Park (12-3) is the tournament's No. 1 seed.

Second-year program Dos Pueblos (10-3) received the No. 2 seeded for the Division 2 tournament. The Chargers play host to La Reina on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

