Tennis

Cate Doubles Go 9-0 in Tennis Win over Malibu

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 30, 2017 | 6:30 p.m.

Undefeated Cate swept nine doubles sets and defeated Malibu, 15-3, in a Tri-Valley League tennis match on Thursday.

The duos of Christian Herman-Nicholas Hildebrandt, Mason Mackall- Joseph Thomassen, and Charlie Morris-Brad Gordon won all nine sets for the second consecutive match.

"We are really lucky to have three strong doubles teams this season," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "With the addition of Ethan (Ha) in the singles lineups there really is no telling how far this team can go. We are all hoping for a very long season." 

Freshman Ethan Ha and his brother, senior Kevin Ha, swept their singles sets. Ethan Ha fought off three set points to beat Malibu's No. 1 player Bennet Cohen, 7-5.

Cate improves to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in league.

