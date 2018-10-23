Cate Doubles Teams to Play for TVL Title; Laguna Blanca’s Katherine Monroy in Singles Final

Tennis

Cate advanced two doubles teams into the Tri-Valley League Finals for the third consecutive season after matches played today at the Thacher School in Ojai on Tuesday.

Normal singles players Grace Fuss and Carol Cai combined and defeated the top Thacher doubles team 6-0, 6-1 in their semifinal match.

The juniors both qualified for CIF Individuals in the previous last season as well, with Fuss finishing runner up in singles and Cai winning the league doubles title with sister Jackie Cai.

Cate's other doubles team, Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer, won its first match 6-0, 6-0, but had a more competitive affair in the semifinals. The senior/sophomore pair defeated the top Foothill Tech team 6-4, 6-3 to book their ticket to the Tri-Valley League doubles final. Polowczak has reached the final in each of the last three seasons, finishing runner-up on the previous two occasions, before making strong runs in CIF Individuals.

In singles play, Cate was represented by sophomore Yuki Kobayashi and freshman Aminah Hill. Kobayashi suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss against Thacher.

Aminah Hill won her preliminary round match against La Reina's No. 2 player 8-0, before facing No. 2 seed Katherine Monroy of Laguna Blanca in the quarterfinals. The match went on for more than an hour-and-a-half, and Monroy prevailed 6-1, 6-4.

"I was very pleased with the way the tournament went today," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "Yeah, it's a shame that we didn't manage to get anyone through in singles, but we have two doubles teams capable of making it through CIF Regionals and I think both Yuki and Aminah will benefit greatly from the experience; you can't become a top player without competing against the top players."

The tournament's doubles final will be played at the Cate School on Thursday afternoon.