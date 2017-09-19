Girls Volleyball
Cate Downed by Nordhoff in Four Sets
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 19, 2017 | 9:46 p.m.
The Cate girls volleyball team fell to Nordhoff 25-17, 18-25, 25-23, 25-10 on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Hailey Panzer led the Rams with 13 kills on a day that the offense struggled to get things going.
With the loss, Cate falls to 1-2 on the season, and next takes on St. Bonaventure away on Thursday.
