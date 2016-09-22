Cate Downs Rival Thacher, Remains Undefeated

Tennis

Cate School continued their winning ways with a dominant 15-3 victory over the Thacher girls tennis team Thursday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.

In singles play, both Jackie Cai and Grace Fuss swept their sets for Cate, with Cai dropping only 3 games in three sets of play.

In doubles, Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak remained undefeated on the season. The pair set the tone for the match with a 6-0 victory at the No. 1 spot in the first round.

Cate improved to 3-0 on the season, and 1-0 in league play and next takes on league rival La Reina on Tuesday.

