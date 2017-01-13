Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Cate Drops 2-1 Decision at Fillmore

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 13, 2017 | 9:33 p.m.

Cate dropped its second straight Frontier League boys soccer match, falling 2-1 at Fillmore on Friday night.

Cate got on the scoreboard first on a throw-in play. Jack Deardorff sent a long throw that Christian Herman nodded to Baker Fox for the finish and his first goal of the season.

The Rams missed two more great scoring opportunities, and Fillmore took advantage.

The Flashes scored on a free kick in the 47th minute to tie the score and took the lead in the 64th on a scramble in front of the Cate net.

Despite the loss, Cate coach Peter Mack saw some good things from his team.

"I am super proud of and pleased with our play last night, especially the first half," he said. "It was the grittiest, most organized consecutive 40 minutes we've played this season. Fillmore is talented and we were able to knock them off the ball and pressure them into mistakes. Our shape was superb on both sides of the ball and every guy worked hard."

Goalie Cullen Barber had a standout game, recording 15 saves.

"While it's a tough loss, we showed a growing understanding of how well we can play," said Mack.

The Rams are 2-4-1 and 0-2 in league play. They are home against rival Carpinteria on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 