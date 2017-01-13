Cate Drops 2-1 Decision at Fillmore

Boys Soccer

Cate dropped its second straight Frontier League boys soccer match, falling 2-1 at Fillmore on Friday night.

Cate got on the scoreboard first on a throw-in play. Jack Deardorff sent a long throw that Christian Herman nodded to Baker Fox for the finish and his first goal of the season.

The Rams missed two more great scoring opportunities, and Fillmore took advantage.

The Flashes scored on a free kick in the 47th minute to tie the score and took the lead in the 64th on a scramble in front of the Cate net.

Despite the loss, Cate coach Peter Mack saw some good things from his team.

"I am super proud of and pleased with our play last night, especially the first half," he said. "It was the grittiest, most organized consecutive 40 minutes we've played this season. Fillmore is talented and we were able to knock them off the ball and pressure them into mistakes. Our shape was superb on both sides of the ball and every guy worked hard."

Goalie Cullen Barber had a standout game, recording 15 saves.

"While it's a tough loss, we showed a growing understanding of how well we can play," said Mack.

The Rams are 2-4-1 and 0-2 in league play. They are home against rival Carpinteria on Monday at 3:15 p.m.



