Cate Drops College Cup Showcase Opener to Rio Mesa 3-2

Boys Soccer

CIF Div. 3 powerhouse Rio Mesa outdueled Cate 3-2 on Friday afternoon in a College Cup Showcase boys soccer opener at Cate School. Cate started quickly with high pressure up the field that created multiple turnovers and scoring chances. It paid off in the 6th minute when senior Jack Deadorff's long throw took one hop in the box and freshman Daniel Boateng nodded it home. Rio Mesa had some well-skilled, speedy attackers and they pulled even four minutes later on a quick counter-attack, then took the lead in the 27th minute. Cate junior Buba Fofanah struck in the 38th minute on a long solo run to knot the game at 2-2. Unfortunately, Cate came out of the half a little slow to start and paid the price just three minutes in when the Spartans ripped a shot from close range that trickled in after junior keeper Devin Pai made a very strong play on the ball. From there, Cate did well to keep Rio Mesa's attack under wraps, while creating multiple dangerous opportunities that were either saved or just went wide of the goal. Cate outshot Rio Mesa on the day 15-9. "This was far and away our toughest test yet and we responded well," said Rams coach Peter Mack. "While we had a few moments of disorganization, we continued to show quick-strike capabilities and a commitment to moving the ball into the right spaces to find teammates. It was a super team effort against a very experienced opponent. "Especially impressive was the fact that we rallied back from down 2-1 to a team that generally puts its opponents away. Our learning curve has been steep and impressive." The Rams will play two on Saturday, taking on Fillmore at 9 a.m. and Granite Hills at 1:30 p.m.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >