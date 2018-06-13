Cate Drops Tennis Opener to San Luis Obispo

Tennis

No.1-ranked doubles duo in Thomassen-Morris shined in the defeat

The Cate boys tennis team lost its regular season opener to the San Luis Obispo Tigers 13-5.

Sophomore Ethan Ha won two sets in his first start as the Rams' no.1 singles player. He lost a tight tiebreaker to the Tigers' no.1 singles player, Zak Hilty.

Meanwhile, a leading doubles team of Joseph Thomassen and Charlie Morris — both seniors — swept all three sets of the day.

Cate will take on Santa Barbara High on the road on Tuesday.

