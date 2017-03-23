Cate Earns First Win of Year Against Valley Christian Academy

Baseball

The Cate baseball team earned their first win of the year in an 11-2 non-league home victory over Valley Christian Academy on Thursday.

Joel Revo stole the show for the Rams, going the distance while striking out 13 and walking none on zero earned runs. Revo helped himself out by going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.

Dylan Ell paced the Rams (1-1) offensively, going 3-for-4.

"It was great to get out there and see where we are," said Cate coach David Soto. "We have plenty to work on and I'm excited to see where this team goes as the season continues."

Cate travels north on Friday to face VCA again in Santa Maria.

