Cate Edges Out Santa Barbara in Season Opener

Tennis

The Cate boys tennis team went toe to toe with Santa Barbara High in a non-league matchup on Wednesday and came out just barely victorious.

The score came down to individual games won after ending in a 9-9 set tie. Cate had the 77-67 advantage.

Brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha led the way for Cate, winning all but four games throughout six combined sets.

Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt won two sets as the No. 1 doubles team, and Joseph Thomassen won one set.

"After only two days of practice because of all the rain I knew we were in for a wild ride," Cate coach Jason Saltoun Ebin commented. "But with so much talent and experience returning from last season, I thought we still had a good shot today against Santa Barbara. I can't remember the last time Cate beat Santa Barbara. Although it is just the first match of the season, the win means a lot to all of us."

Cate takes on Carpinteria and San Marcos next week.