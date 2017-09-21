Cate Falls in Five Sets Against St. Bonaventure

Girls Volleyball

Cate rebounded from an 0-2 start and sent its girls volleyball match with St. Bonaventure into a fifth set on Thursday. The Rams fell behind early in the deciding set and lost the Frontier League match, 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 15-25, 15-8.

"There was a strong magnetic field keeping the ball on our side of the court," Rams coach Greg Novak said. "No matter how hard we tried to get the ball over, it kept dropping on our side — this happened 17 times. It wasn’t our best performance."

Sophomore Kenzie Davidson had 10 kills for the Rams (1-3 in league and overall).

"Overall, it was a good night. We have freshman filling in for injured players, including Lily Zanze who is just being introduced to the game of volleyball. We have a lot of fire, desire and persistence, which is fun to coach," said Novak.

Cate hosts its four-team Mesa Mixer on Saturday. The other teams participating are Laguna Blanca, Oaks Christian an Pacifica Christiaan.

