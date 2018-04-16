Cate Falls Short Against Third-Ranked Faith Baptist

Baseball

Cate battled back and forth with CIF Division 7 third-ranked Faith Baptist before falling 9-6 in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday.

"We battled all game with a very good team," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We put ourselves in a great position to win but couldn't make the plays when we needed to. We gave a good team too many chances to beat us and we did ourselves no favors."

Jack Deardorff' paced Cate at the plate, going 2-4 with two doubles. Bryce Huerta and Patrick Armstrong each had doubles.

Joel Revo started on the mound and battled through 5.1 innings. Edward Lee closed out the game.

The Rams will take on Pacifica Christian on Friday, March 31 at Cate. First pitch is 3:30.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

