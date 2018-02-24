Cate Falls Short in CIF 5A Girls Basketball Semifinal

Girls Basketball

Cate fell short against Oakwood, 47-42, in the CIF-SS Division 5A girls basketball semifinals on Saturday.

Elle Smith scored 19 points and Lily Zanze added 11 for the Rams, who led for much of the game.

"This semifinal game was one that the Rams did have the skill, grit, and drive to win," coach Amy Venditta said. "We were just some free throw makes away. Though the girls played hard and made some great offensive and defensive plays, they could not keep the lead until the end."

Cate also got a solid game from Maya Blattberg at both ends of the court, Venditta said. "Elle and Maya are two of our best players. Their defense shut down players who otherwise score many points. Even as post players, Maya and Elle are the center of the offense, and everything runs through them."

Venditta was impressed by the team's improvement during a season that was interrupted by the Thomas Fire followed by mudslides.

"Overall, the entire Cate Rams team has improved dramatically over the course of the season," she said. "The team works so well together, and every single member has played a role in our success this season."