Cate Falls to Foothill Tech in Three Sets

Cate boys volleyball couldn't keep up with Foothill Tech on Thursday, falling in straight sets.
The 7-3 Rams lost, 25-22, 25-19, 25-10.
Sophomore Theo Mack delivered 11 kills with eight digs and two aces. Junior Cullen Barber had six kills and eight digs with two service aces of his own. Both players also logged a block.
Freshman Albert Barber reached 11 digs and served an ace.
Cate will host Nordhoff on Tuesday.
