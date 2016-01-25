Cate Falls to Grace Brethren in 3 OTs

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso poured in 40 points, but Cate came out on the short end of a triple-overtime thriller at Grace Brethren, 79-72, on Monday night in a Frontier League boys basketball game.

“It was an incredible game from start to finish,” Cate coach Andrew Gil said. “It was neck and neck the entire time. We had plenty of opportunites to win the game but we couldn’t convert when we needed to… way too many missed free throws in the last few minutes.”

Clinton Hall had 12 points and Christian Burke added 11 for Cate, which fell to 3-4 in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.