Cate falls to Grace Brethren in Season Finale

Boys Soccer

The Cate boys soccer team closed out their season with a 4-2 loss to Grace Brethren on Thursday.

Cate (4-9-1, 2-8) got on the board first when freshman Boba Fofanah scored at the far post off a pass from Christian Herman in the 9th minute.

One minute after Grace Brethren tied the game in the 41st minute, Herman responded on a penalty kick, giving the Rams a 2-1 lead.

Grace Brethren tied the game again in the 58th minute, then scored in the 65th and 80th minutes to put the game away.

"I was really proud of the way our guys worked today," explained Cate coach Peter Mack. "The goals we gave up weren't lazy ones. At the end of the day, our guys left everything on the field, and that's all we can ask as coaches."

