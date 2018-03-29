Cate Falls to Nordhoff in Tight Loss

Tennis

Ethan Ha leads a sweep on the day for the Rams, but it isn't enough

Cate tennis fell to 1-1 in league play on Thursday as the Rams fell, 10-8, to a visiting Nordhoff team.

Rams no.1-singles Ethan Ha had an individual golden sweep, as he won three straight sets without dropping a game. Cate no.1-doubles Charlie Morris and Carter Melnick took two of three and no.2-singles Joseph Thomassen picked up two set wins.

But the Rams didn't take another set outside of their top brass and Nordhoff eked out the win.

“We fought really hard and had to win a few tough sets to stay in the match," Cate coach Jason Ebin said. "Nordhoff just outplayed us today. We know what we need to do when we face them again in a few weeks.”

Cate (1-3, 1-1) will travel to Dos Pueblos for a non-league face-off next Tuesday.

