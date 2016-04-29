Cate Falls to Santa Paula, 7-3

Baseball

Santa Paula jumped on Cate early and defeated the Rams, 7-3, in a Frontier League baseball game on Friday at Santa Paula.

The Cardinals scored four runs off Cate starter Jake Dexter-Meldrum in the first two innings.

"We lost to a very good team today," Cate assistant Dave Soto said. "Santa Paula won our league last year and needed a big-time effort from their best players to pull out a win. I'm proud of our fight and how we battled and I hope we can learn something from this game moving forward."

Joel Revo and Dylan Ell each had two hits and James Chang pitched two shutout innings for Cate.

