Cate Falters in Second Half Against Fillmore

Girls Basketball

Cate ran out of gas and dropped 48-27 Frontier League girls basketball game against Fillmore on Saturday.

"The Rams started strong, dominating the offensive end and doing a great of job of containing on the defensive end," Cate coach Amy Venditta said. "As the game continued, the Rams began to get a little tired, and Fillmore took advantage of that.

Elle Smith had eight points and Amber Thiery scored seven to lead Cate.

The Rams play at home against Grace Brethren on Tuesday at 5 p.m.



