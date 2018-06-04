Cate Fights Off Carpinteria to Win Crosstown Match in 3 Tight Sets

Boys Volleyball

The defense of the Barber brothers, Cullen and Albert, sparked Cate to a tough three-set volleyball win at Carpinteria on Thursday night. The scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-21.

The Barber brothers combined for 33 of Cate's 59 total digs.

"Both teams brought offensive firepower to the court and played great defense, making each rally longer and longer as the match went on," said Cate coach K.C. Collins.

Theo Mack paced the Cate (4-1) attack with 19 kills and 10 digs. Carpinteria's Jack Gay also had a big night hitting and blocking.

"He put up a great block and caused trouble, forcing our setter Sebastian Richardson to be creative and spread the ball around to find opportunities for our hitters," said Collins

Jojo Broussard stepped up for the Rams, hitting .400 with four kills at key moments.

Carson Williams was big for Cate in the middle, recording five blocks.

"This was a match of focus, strategy, and execution on our game plan," Collins said. "We have been working on our serving and out-of-system plays and it really paid off in crucial moments."