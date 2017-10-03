Cate Firing On All Cylinders in Tennis Win Over Foothill Tech

Tennis

In a battle of tennis unbeatens, Cate knocked off Foothill Tech, 15-3, in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday.

Grace Fuss dominated at No. 1 singles, going 3-0 without losing a game. The doubles teams of Carol Cai and Sarah Polowczak, and Janice Ng-Jennifer Soh also swept in dominant fashion.

"This was the best match of the season for us," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "Foothill is looking very much like our top competitor for the Tri-Valley League title this year and the girls really stepped it up. Frankly, it's pretty rare to see every player on any team firing on all cylinders simultaneously, but today we had that level."

Cate is now 7-0 while Foothill Tech fell to 7-1.

"The timing is good, because I know we're going to be challenged by San Marcos later this week," Thorpe said of the Friday battle with the Channel League co-champs. "Every year we inch a bit closer to getting the W over that team, 8-10 two years ago and 9-9 last season. They're a strong team and it's going to be a fun match, guaranteed."

