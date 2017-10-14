Cate Football Falls Short Against Villanova Prep, 55-50

Football

Cate suffered its second loss in the Mt. Pinos League, falling short against Villanova Prep, 55-50, in an 8-man football game on Saturday at Cate.

Cate scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Jack Deardorff to Thomas Nettesheim and a 40-yard Deardorff run.

Drew Anastasio scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, but Villanova Prep opened up a 35-21 lead.

The second half started in the Rams' favor as a big kickoff return from Will Bowlin set up a 2-yard touchdown from Deardorff. The Cate defense earned a safety to make it a 35-30 score.

But the Rams could never get the lead.

Deardorff hit Khadim Pouye for a touchdown in the third quarter and Luke Beckmen ran for a score and Deardorff passed to Anastasio for a TD in the fourth quarter.

"This was a tough one to drop," Cate assistant Dave Soto said. "We put ourselves in a nice position to make some plays but just couldn't quite execute the way we needed. We showed good fight in the second half but we can't give good teams extra chances to beat us."

The Rams are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 21 at home against Upland Christian.

