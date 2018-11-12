Monday, November 12 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Cate Football Loses Heartbreaker in CIF Quarterfinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 12, 2018 | 7:16 p.m.

Cate suffered a heartbreaking 31-27 defeat against Windward in the continuation of their CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football quarterfinal on Monday at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach.

It was the only loss of the season for the top-ranked Rams.

Windward quarterback Brett Webster scored on a 3-yard run for the game-winning touchdown with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rams drove to the Windward 33 before a heavy Windward rush forced an interception with 33 seconds left.

Cate took a 27-16 lead  with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter, when Drew Anastasio broke off a nifty 26-yard run for a touchdown. Anastasio faked a reverse handoff, spun away from tacklers and ran into the end zone. 

Quarterback Jack Deardorff passed to Khadim Pouye for the two-point conversion.

Windward answered, as Webster hit receiver Jacob Garner on two big pass plays. Webster ran 3 yards for the touchdown and passed to Garner for a two-point conversion to make it a 27-24 game.

Garner made a big defensive play for Windward on Cate’s next possession, breaking up a pass on fourth and 9.

Webster went back to work for Windward, hitting Garner for a first down on third and 7. On a third and 2, Webster ran for a first down. He then broke off a long run to the Cate 3 with 1:40 left.

Webster ran off the left side for the go-ahead TD and Ian Wertlieb kicked the PAT for a 31-27 Windward lead with 1:25 to go.

This game was played over three days. The game, originally scheduled on Friday at Windward, was postponed due to the closure of Highway 101 by the Hill Fire in the Camarillo area.

Officials moved the game to Saturday afternoon at Windward and the teams played the first half before the game was called because of poor air quality from the Woolsey Fire. Windward led 16-13.

School officials scrambled to find a venue for Monday and they settled on Sage Hill in Newport Beach.

