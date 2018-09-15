Cate Football Overpowers Lancaster Baptist

Football

Jack Deardorff ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, and the Cate 8-man football team romped to a 58-7 victory over visiting Lancaster Baptist on Saturday.

Drew Anastasio scored two touchdowns, as the Rams overwhelmed Lancaster Baptist for eight touchdowns in the first half.

Thomas Nettesheim caught a 23-yard TD strike from Deardorff.

The lone second half touchdown came on a 55-yard run by Will Bouma in the fourth quarter.

The defense got in on the scoring, too. Carson Williams blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, Khadim Pouye picked up a fumble and ran it back for a score and Dalton Phillips returned an interception for a TD.

Will Anderson caused two fumbles and had a fumble recovery. Callum Casey was a tackling machine in the middle of the field for the Rams.

"I'm proud of the way our team played today," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We did a nice job focusing on what we needed to do and I thought, for the most part, we executed well. It's never easy with a short week of practice and it's even harder coming off Outings Week, but we did a nice job not making that as an excuse for the week.

"We will look to improve next week."

The Rams (2-0) will take on Animo Robinson on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Cate.

