Cate Football Upsets No. 2 Flintridge Prep

Football

Ryder Dinning scored the go-ahead touchdown and Luke Beckman intercepted a pass to seal a wild 55-48 victory for Cate over second-ranked Flintridge Prep in an 8-man football game on Saturday.

Running back Pierce Lundt had a huge game for the Rams, scoring three touchdowns. He caught a 60-yard pass from Will Bowlin in the first half, hauled in another touchdown pass from Jack Deardorff and broke a long run in the second half.

Cate led 47-36 in the fourth quarter only to see Flintridge Prep roar back and take a 48-47 lead.

The Rams, however, came back and reclaimed the lead on Dinning's run.

"This was a very big win for us, and I'm so proud of the fight our guys showed," coach Ben Soto said. "With the hot sun beating down on us, there were plenty of times for us to crack and let this game slip away. Instead, we dug deep to knock off the previously undefeated No. 2-ranked team in our division."

Cate's defense played a key role in the win as Carson Williams and Drew Anastasio both recovered fumbles in the end zone for touchdowns.

The Rams return to Condor League play on Saturday, October 15 as they host Orcutt Academy.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.