Cate Gets Off to Fast Start in Season-Opening Basketball Victory

Boys Basketball

Junior Ethan Ng scored 19 points and had five steals, and Cate jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and led 43-14 at halftime en route to a 71-34 season-opening boys basketball victory over Garden Street Academy on Thursday night at Sprague Gymnasium.

Sophomore Tega Umukoro dished out six assists and grabbed six rebounds, while returning starter Khadim Pouye led the Rams with eight boards. He was playing just three days after playing in the CIF football playoffs.

Garden Street was led by Aiden Robled with 11 points.

Cate is back in action Nov. 30 at Pilbos.

