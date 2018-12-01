Cate Girls Basketball Falls Short at Pilibos

Girls Basketball

Senior Elle Smith posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but Cate fell short at Pilibos in Los Angeles, 44-41, in a non-league girls basketball game on Friday.

Sophomore Lily Zanze had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Cate cut a 10-point deficit to two in the fourth quarter and had a chance to tie the score at the free-throw line in the last minute. The Rams made one of two free throws and Pilibos scored at the end to hold on for the win.

"The game was an important learning step as three starters were unable to participate and individuals stepped up to handle new responsibilities," said Cate coach Laura Moore. "We also showed great strides in our team defense."

The Rams are back in action on Tuesday at San Marcos.