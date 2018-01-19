Girls Basketball
Cate Girls Basketball Falls to Nordhoff
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 19, 2018 | 6:14 p.m.
The Cate girls basketball team was outscored 10-4 in the third quarter, and that proved to the difference in a 28-22 loss against visiting Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Lily Zanze score 10 points to lead the Rams.
"The game was very well matched and the score was close throughout," Cate coach Amy Venditta said.
Cate is back in action Tuesday at Thacher.
