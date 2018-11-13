Cate Girls Basketball Opens Season With Win

Girls Basketball

Balanced scoring and solid defense led the Cate girls basketball team to a 42-26 season-opening win over Faith Baptist on Tuesday at Cate.

Junior Maya Blattberg led the Rams with 10 points. Freshman Meena Baher had nine points, three steals and two assists; sophomore Lily Zanze scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds; Deborah Brittain had seven points and pulled down seven rebounds and Elle Smith chipped in five points.

Cate's next game is Nov. 28 against Thacher.

