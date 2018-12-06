Cate Girls Basketball Rolls Past Carpinteria

Cate's size advantage and defensive pressure led it to a 57-12 girls basketball win over Carpinteria on Thursday night.
Lilly Zanze scored 17 points to lead the Rams.
The Warriors were without two key players who are recovering from injuriees, leaving them with seven players for the game.
"Even though the game ended up being our biggest loss, we used it as positive learning experience and ended the game exhausted and at the same time with smiles, knowing they gave it their all and played as a team," said coach Benti Delacruz.