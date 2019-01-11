Cate Girls Basketball Routed by St. Bonaventure

Girls Basketball

Cate was overpowered by once-beaten St. Bonaventure, 71-24, in a Tri-Valleh League girls basketball game/

Elle Smith scored 10 points to lead the Rams who trailed 36-15 at halftime.



"This was the Rams' first game back from winter break and their eighth game of the season, and it was St. Bonaventure's 19th game of the season. Less game experience showed in the Rams' performance."

St. Bonaventure is now 18-1 on the season and 3-0 in league. Cate is 3-5, 0-2.

The Rams play against Grace Brethren at Cate on Saturday at 2 p.m.