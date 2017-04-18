Cate Girls Beat Dos Pueblos 14-4

Lacrosse

The Cate girls lacrosse team found their way to a 14-4 non-league victory over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

Despite struggling to win the draw in the first half, the Rams took a 7-2 lead into halftime. Each team mirrored their first half production in the second half en route to the final score.

Eva Herman, Maddie Erikson and Daphne McKeefry all played well in the mid-field and on attack for Cate; with Erikson leading the team with nine ground balls.

