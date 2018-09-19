Thursday, September 20 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Cate Girls Beat Six Schools to Win Cross Country Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 19, 2018 | 7:02 p.m.

Cate freshmen Anna DiSorbo and Meena Baher were within a second of their times from last week, finishing in 20:39 and 20:51 respectively, over three miles to lead the Rams to first place in the girls race against Condor League teams on Wednesday.

Senior co-captain Bella Hillyer improved her time by three minutes to finish third in 21:53, as the Rams scored 33 points to finish ahead of Ojai Valley (51), Laguna Blanca (58), Midland (70), Dunn and Bishop Diego.

Junior Ava Weinstein had easily the best race of her Cate career and picked up a vital fourth place for Cate with a time of 26:12 (11th).  Sophomore Ari Sterling gutted out a remarkable fifth place, battling breathing problems in the heat to finish 16th in 27:02.

In the boys race, Midland runners Will Goddard, Porter Barnes, and Ziggy Goddard finished 1-2-3, leading their team to a narrow 29-33 victory over the Rams. Laguna Blanca was third (108 points), followed by Dunn (113), Coastal Christian (115), Ojai Valley (147) and Bishop Diego.

In a tight pack, Cate runners took the next four places, with senior co-captain Josh Shields in fourth place (18:34 for 3 miles), junior Tesfa Asmara in fifth (18:51), senior co-captain Abnner Olivares in sixth (18:58), and freshman phenom Nick Patrick in seventh (18:59).

Sophomore Shion Kato made a huge improvement to power into the fifth slot for Cate, with an 11th-place finish of 19:51.

