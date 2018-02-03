Cate Girls Blast Away Thacher, 44-24

Girls Basketball

Lily Zanze pinned down 15 rebounds in a resounding victory for Cate girls basketball over Thacher, 44-24, on Saturday.

Having lost to the Toads earlier this season, the Rams shared the ball endlessly, racking up at least four passes per possession, Cate coach Amy Venditta noted. She estimated Zanze had at least 10 assists to match her rebounding total. When the Rams switched to a zone defense, they were able to convert forced turnovers into fast-break conversions.

"She crashed the boards and took care of the ball, all while making good decisions while running the offense," Venditta said. Elle Smith and Maya Blattberg gave Cate its boost offensively, chiming in with 19 and 13 points respectively.



Sarah Polowczak added six and swatted her fair share of passes on defense. Venditta praised Piper Brooks' decision-making and defensive stand.

"The game was exciting and fluid, with the Rams finally getting into their stride after a tough season full of fire and flood interruptions," Venditta said.

Cate plays next against at Bishop Diego on Monday.

