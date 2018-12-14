Cate Girls Can’t Find Finishing Touch, Lose to Dunn, 2-0

Girls Soccer

Dunn made the Cate girls soccer team pay for its lack of a finishing touch on Thursday, scoring a 2-0 victory over the Rams.

The Earwigs scored on a counterattack in the first half and finished a one-on-one after long ball to their best player late in the second half.

"When Dunn was able to counterattack, there were times we were caught off-guard, and they capitalized on one run down the sideline that found us unable to get defensively organized," said Cate coach Taylor Wyatt.

Midfielder Tali Nam created a good chance for Cate in the second half, beating three players on her own and shooting in the lower corner of the goal. But Dunn's goalkeeper came up big and made the save.

"I thought it was going in for sure," said Wyatt.

The Earwigs' defense stayed organized for the rest of the match and secured the victory.

"Dunn was in good physical shape and was able to beat us to a number of 50/50 balls, simply kicking the ball back in our direction and taking time off the clock," said Wyatt.