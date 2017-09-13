Cate Girls Capture Carpinteria Invitational Cross Country Meet

Cross Country

Isabella Montes de Oca took first place to lead the Cate girls cross country team to the title at the Carpinteria Valley Invitational at the Carpinteria Bluffs on Wednesday.

The team scores were Cate 32, Santa Paula 46, Carpinteria 64, Grace Brethren 90

Montes de Oca ran a strong second half of the 3-mile race and wn in 21:20. Junior teammates Zoe Hale and Bella Hillyer weren’t far behind, finishing in fifth (22:53) and sixth (22:59), respectively. Freshman Jalea Moes had a very strong debut, finishing eighth in 23:55. Another freshman, Ariana Sterling, rounded out the scoring for the Rams by finishing 16th in 25:20. Senior Isabel Sorenson was right on Sterling's heels in 25:21.

In the boys’ race, Cate was third (71 points) behind strong Santa Paula (25) and Carpinteria (42) teams. Santa Clara (117) and Bishop Diego (138) rounded out the field.

With a couple of returners sick, the Rams were led by sophomore Tesfa Amara, 11th in 19:27. Freshman John Rokoine had an auspicious debut, right behind in 12th (19:36). He was followed closely by senior co-captain Ian MacFarlane, 13th in 19:45. Newcomer junior Abnner Olivares placed 18th in 19:55, while sophomores Carlo Jacobsen (23d, 20:20), Sean Busse (29th 20:52) and Pierce Thompson (35th, 21:19) rounded out the Cate scoring.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.