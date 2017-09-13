Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Cate Girls Capture Carpinteria Invitational Cross Country Meet

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 13, 2017 | 7:39 p.m.

Isabella Montes de Oca took first place to lead the Cate girls cross country team to the title at the Carpinteria Valley Invitational at the Carpinteria Bluffs on Wednesday. 

The team scores were Cate 32, Santa Paula 46, Carpinteria 64, Grace Brethren 90

Montes de Oca ran a strong second half of the 3-mile race and wn in 21:20. Junior teammates Zoe Hale and Bella Hillyer weren’t far behind, finishing in fifth (22:53) and sixth (22:59), respectively.  Freshman Jalea Moes had a very strong debut, finishing eighth in 23:55.  Another freshman, Ariana Sterling, rounded out the scoring for the Rams by finishing 16th in 25:20.  Senior Isabel Sorenson was right on Sterling's heels in 25:21.

In the boys’ race, Cate was third (71 points) behind strong Santa Paula (25) and Carpinteria (42) teams. Santa Clara (117) and Bishop Diego (138) rounded out the field.

With a couple of returners sick, the Rams were led by sophomore Tesfa Amara, 11th in 19:27.  Freshman John Rokoine had an auspicious debut, right behind in 12th (19:36).  He was followed closely by senior co-captain Ian MacFarlane, 13th in 19:45.  Newcomer junior Abnner Olivares placed 18th in 19:55, while sophomores Carlo Jacobsen (23d, 20:20), Sean Busse (29th 20:52) and Pierce Thompson (35th, 21:19) rounded out the Cate scoring.  

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 