Cate Girls Down Rival Thacher 15-5

The Cate girls lacrosse team routed rival Thacher 15-5 on Thursday in an impressive performance.
Maddie Erikson led the Rams with eight goals and three assists while Katherine Grossman added five assists herself.
Cate coach Renee Mack lauded the play of junior Brie Walker, who scored four goals and three assists while showing a superb defensive effort.
"Brie played her best Cate game and made her teammates better players today also," explained Mack. "She was smart, composed, and fearless."
The Rams host Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.
