Cate Girls Edge Carpinteria, 3-2

Carpinteria had a last-second shot from half pool bounce off the goalpost and lost a 3-2 girls water polo decision to Cate on Tuesday.
Cate got goals from Celia Foster, Ella Hendricks, and Aparna Iyer to take a 3-1 lead into the fourth quarter. Leilanie Silva scored both goals for Carpinteria.
The Warriors got an outstanding performance from goalie Nicole Poulos. She shut out Cate in the second half and finished with 14 saves and five steals. Poulos took the final shot that bounced off the corner of the Cate goal.