Cate Girls Erupt for Nine Goals In Return to Field

Girls Soccer

Cate got back on the field and erupted on offense for a 9-0 win at Villanova in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Friday.

Eight players scored for the Rams, led by Charlotte Weis with two goals.

Also scoring were Tali Nam, Lilly Riehl, Grace Blankenhorn, Kate Tunnell, Ali Istanbullu and Emely Villatoro.

'Because the girls worked so hard, defended with strength, and never forgot to protect the shutout, we were also able to have a lot of fun," said coach Taylor Wyatt.

The Rams (5-2-1, 4-0 in league) next week play at Laguna Blanca on Tuesday, Santa Clara at home on Thursday and Bishop Diego at home on Saturday.