Cate Girls Fall Short in Double-Overtime Game Against Nordhoff

Girls Basketball

Cate battled Nordhoff into double overtime and came up short in the end, falling 48-45 in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Saturday.

Lily Zanze scored 13 points to lead the Rams, Sarah Polowczak had 10 points and Elle Smith chipped in eight.

"Every single player on the court and on the bench played a significant role in this game," said coach Amy Venditta. "Piper Brooks played essentially the entire game plus two overtimes and never let up. She was getting hit and pushed, but she continued to get up and work hard again and again. She ended the game playing defense against Nordhoff's best player and kept her almost scoreless for the two overtimes."

Cate plays its next game at Fillmore on Tuesday.

