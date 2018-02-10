Cate Girls Falter Against Fillmore

Girls Basketball

Cate girls basketball gave up a fourth quarter lead en route to a tight loss to Fillmore, 39-32, at home on Saturday.

A 14-2 Rams run in the second gave them a steady lead in the fourth, but a run of three-pointers and a fast break layup by Fillmore swung the pendulum in the other direction. Cate couldn't recover in time to win, though coach Amy Venditta praised her players' valiant effort late.

"They gave it everything they had, and even after a week of away games, they were able to push through," Venditta said.

Maya Blattberg ended with eight points and a handful of assists on what Venditta called "amazing" passes.

Piper Brooks and Sarah Polowczak logged six each, while Lily Zanze ran the point and finished with four. Venditta also had praise for Maisie Oswald and Jasmine Ross and Laura Vences. She especially noted junior Elle Smith's passing and shooting out of the post.

With the loss, Cate (8-7, 7-7) has concluded its regular season.