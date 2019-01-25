Cate Girls Falter Down Stretch Against Grace Brethren

Girls Basketball

A Cate girls basketball rally fell short and the Rams dropped a 51-41 decision against Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.

The Rams pulled to within four points with two minutes left, but Grace regrouped and scored six straight points to pull out the win.

"Our level of play elevated dramatically from the first time we played Grace Brethren, and puts us in a great position for the rest of the season," said Cate coach Amy Venditta.

Lily Zanze led the Rams with 19 points and played tough defense in the post against one of the Lancers' best players," said Venditta. Elle Smith had 13 points for the Rams who are back in action Saturday against Thacher.

