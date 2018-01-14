Cate Girls Hang On for Victory Against Villanova Prep

Girls Basketball

Cate opened up an 18-point lead against Villanova Prep, fought off fatigue in the fourth quarter and held on for a 40-36 Frontier League girls basketball victory on Saturday.

Lily Zanze scored 14 points and made some clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the victory for the Rams, who were playing for the second straight day after not having a game for more than a month because of the Thomas Fire and flooding near the Cate campus.

"Lily Zanze played a great game, leading the press break, looking for her offense, and doing a much better job rebounding," Cate coach Amy Venditta said. "Lily also made the last few free throws at a very stressful point at the end of the game."

Piper Brooks added eight points for the Rams (1-1 in league).

Cate plays its next game on Tuesday at home against Malibu.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.