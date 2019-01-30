Cate Girls Hold Off Bishop Diego, Win Frontier League Soccer Title

Girls Soccer

Cate won the Frontier League girls soccer title with a 4-3 win over Bishop Diego on Wednesday.

Jolea Moes scored in the fourth minute to get the Rams going. Maddie Erickson, Grace Blankenhorn and Tali Nam also scored for the Rams, who went 6-0-2 in league and 7-2-3 overall.

After Moes finished an assist from Nam, Bishop countered with goal on a corner kick.

Nam finished a pass from Neema Mugofwa to put the Rams ahead 2-1. Erickson followed with a goal off a corner kick.

Bishop Diego came out strong in the second half and scored on a free kick to make a 3-2 game.

The Rams answered on a penalty kick by Blankenhorn after she was taken down in the box.

"We were able to wind down the clock at that point, but not without a lot of tenacious defending from our back line that included Lea De Vylder, Kim Rogers, Finnian Whelan, Kate Tunnell, Maddy Tunnell, Olivia Dorion and, of course, our goalkeeper Taylor Kane," said Cate coach Taylor Wyatt.

Kane made nine saves.

The Rams will learn their CIF playoff draw on Saturday.