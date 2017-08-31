Cate Girls Knock Off Rio Mesa in Tennis Opener

Cate won its girls tennis season opener, beating Rio Mesa, 12-6, in a non-league match on Thursday.
Grace Fuss and Carol Cai each went 2-1 in singles, losing only to Rio Mesa standout Jupneet Singh. Kate Tunnell snagged a fifth set for the Rams in singles.
In doubles, Sarah Polowczak led the line, winning two sets with Jackie Cai and then adding a third set with freshman Fritze Mayer. Senior Janice Ng and junior Sydney Burton won two rounds before substituting out.
"It's nice to get a win to open the season, and even better that all 12 players that made our varsity team are already off the blocks with at least one set won," said coach Trevor Thorpe.