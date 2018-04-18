Cate Girls Lacrosse Holds On to Beat Newbury Park; Laguna Blanca VB Wins; Cate Tennis Falls

Prep Roundup

Maddie Erickson poured in seven goals, and the Cate girls lacrosse team opened up a 7-2 lead at halftime and held on in the second half to beat Newbury Park 13-10 on Wednesday.

In the end, Cate showed remarkable composure under increased Newbury Park pressure," said coach Renee Mack.

The coach said Erickson played her best on the draw, in the midfield and on the attack. In addition to her seven goals, she had three assists.

Brie Walker had four goals and three assists and Mia Foster scored two goals and had an assist.

"Also on attack, Kenzie Davidson and Andreah Graf moved the Newbury Park defense well to help create gaps for our offensive plays. And, leading in the back, Liza Borghesani had a remarkable first half with five saves," said Mack.



The Rams play at Dos Pueblos on Monday.

Laguna Blanca Volleyball Tops Santa Ynez

Laguna Blanca's boys volleyball team defeated Santa Ynez in a non-league match, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, on Wednesday night.

"Our best team effor so far this season," said Laguna coach Jon Roberts. "We did a good job in service reception, which normally translates to good setting and good attacks."

The coach credited the steady passing of Andrew Tolles and the serving of Caetano Perez.

Cate Tennis Falls to Santa Ynez

Sophomore Ethan Ha won his three sets without dropping a game, but Cate fell short in the non-league match against Santa Ynez, 11-7.

"Our usually reliable doubles teams struggled in the windy conditions and could only come up wiht four sets against a deep Pirates lineup, said Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin.

The Rams are 5-5 on the season.